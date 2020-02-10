Pimping Colorado out to the highest bidders

Thanks to all the reeeeeeeeaaaaaal estate developers and their thousands of sales agents, Colorado is now the new California.

Three-hour lift lines. Eight hours to get to Aspen. Six hours to get to Vail. Pack ‘em in. Put those four-story condos one on top of the other. Maximize the profit.

Base Village is the Vailization of Snowmass. Your doing a good job, folks. Now real people are going to Sun Valley, where the greed was shut down by the county government, like Colorado should have been 50 years ago.

Jim Wingers

Aspen