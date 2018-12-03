Pilots party this Wednesday in Aspen
December 3, 2018
The Aspen Chapter of the 99's invites all aviation enthusiasts to our annual Pilots Holiday Party on Wednesday.
It will be held at the Mountain Chalet, 333 E. Durant Ave. in Aspen, from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be a cash bar and the food will be pot luck, so please bring your favorite appetizer or dessert. It is free and open to the public, but donations are always welcome and appreciated. Come celebrate the holidays and talk flying. Catch up with old friends and make new ones.
For more information, please call Polly at 970-925-5510.
Polly Ross
Aspen
Trending In: Letters to the Editor
Trending Sitewide
- Old Snowmass, Carbondale entrepreneurs pitch ski-related device on ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’
- Aspen’s housing board forces two to sell homes for breaking rules
- Aspen Highlands opening day full of powder runs, bowl laps
- River Valley Ranch Golf Club headed into the rough
- Avalanche triggered on Jackson Hole run buries 5 people; no serious injuries
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.