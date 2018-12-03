Pilots party this Wednesday in Aspen

The Aspen Chapter of the 99's invites all aviation enthusiasts to our annual Pilots Holiday Party on Wednesday.

It will be held at the Mountain Chalet, 333 E. Durant Ave. in Aspen, from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be a cash bar and the food will be pot luck, so please bring your favorite appetizer or dessert. It is free and open to the public, but donations are always welcome and appreciated. Come celebrate the holidays and talk flying. Catch up with old friends and make new ones.

For more information, please call Polly at 970-925-5510.

Polly Ross

Aspen