 Pilots party takes off Wednesday

Pilots party takes off Wednesday

Letters to the Editor | December 10, 2019

The Aspen Chapter of the 99’s would like to invite all aviation enthusiasts to our annual Pilots Holiday Party on Wednesday. It will be held at the Mountain Chalet Aspen (333 E. Durant Ave., top floor) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a cash bar and potluck snacks. It’s free and open to the public.

Come celebrate the holidays while talking flying. Suzanne Pfister will be there with information about her new and exciting Betty Flies Foundation.

For more information, please call 970-925-5510.

Polly Ross

Aspen

Letters to the Editor
