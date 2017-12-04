Pilot party in Aspen this Thursday

The Aspen Chapter of the 99s will be hosting their 35th annual Pilots' Holiday Party from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Mountain Chalet, 333 E. Durant Ave., in Aspen.

All aviation enthusiasts are invited to come celebrate the holidays and talk flying with old friends and make new ones. While the party is free and open to the public, donations are appreciated to allow us to continue this fun tradition, and also to award future Betty Pfister Memorial Scholarships to local high school flight students. There will be a cash bar and potluck appetizers and desserts, so please bring a dish to share. For more information, and if you would like to be included on our email list, please call Polly at 970-925-5510.

Polly Ross

Aspen