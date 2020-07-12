People, we can do better with our masks

I know this is not the first letter written about people and their masks. I was just in town today walking down the mall and if I said 20% of the people were wearing them, that would be exaggerating. Why aren’t we doing something about this?

Fines would work quickly and make up for some of the money this town has lost and will lose if people don’t start wearing their masks. I don’t understand what it is so hard about this. If you walk around in Hawaii without a mask, there is a fine. Look at Hawaii’s numbers, very low. In places where it is not mandatory to wear a mask, cases are exploding.

This is a no-brainer. Come on people, do better than this.

Linda Ukraine

Aspen