People still depend on Aspen’s coin laundromat

I commend the Aspen Times for reporting the proposed rezoning of the 465 North Mill building which houses Aspen's only coin laundry. I am one of the little people who have depended on it ever since the demise of the Whale of Wash that was run by George Parry and Terry Murray back in the 70s and 80s. It's not just retired people like me who live in tiny places.

It is depended up by families whose home washers and dryers have broken down, overworked working (stet) mothers who are grateful for the laundry and ironing service and hospitality workers who are often living in crowded units without access to washers and dryers who would stink were it not for the Laundromat.

Four Sixty-five North Mill St. should not become a tear-down. The coin laundry has an honored place in the maintenance of civic hygiene. I urge citizens to show up for the Planning and Zonning Commission hearing April 3.

David Bentley

Aspen