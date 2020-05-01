Paying rent in a ghost town

The government has forced businesses to close as a result of the coronavirus. These businesses have no income and have to lay off their employees, and face the inability to open again. So my question is, if the government forces these business to close and lose all their income, why shouldn’t the government also provide those businesses will be excused from the payment of their rent, utilities and other expenses?

It is patently unfair for the government to eliminate a business’s income without in turn eliminating its expenses. In Aspen, why is it OK to force our businesses to close and yet not excuse them from paying rent to their billionaire landlords?

Eric Simon

Snowmass Village