Paying it forward during the pandemic

I just bought a gift certificate from a local restaurant, which I regard as a “future dinner” certificate that I’ll use when the business reopens.

I’m sure to spend the certificate amount with them someday anyway. Why not spend it now when they need the money so badly? It’s like free financing.

In a normal economy, CSA farms work similarly (e.g. Two Roots in Emma, Peach Valley in Silt). Subscribers pay the farmer early, so the farmer need not borrow from the bank. Then veggies are delivered throughout the growing season.

No net cost to the buyer, less debt for the business; it’s crowd financing of local business. It turns a business transaction into a community transaction.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Michael Kinsley

Old Snowmass