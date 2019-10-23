Pass Prop CC, end TABOR limits

Colorado has the best economy in the country, with record corporate profits and tourism revenue, but investments in our schools, teachers, roads and bridges consistently rank among the worst.

Why? When statewide revenues exceed an arbitrary limit, the state is forced to send a refund check to individuals. This has nothing to do with our tax refunds when we overpay our taxes; these refunds only happen in the best of years, and we haven’t had one since 2005. Next year, in part because of our thriving economy and this outdated budget law, Coloradans are looking at relatively small, temporary refunds between $27-$44, which will go away completely when the next recession hits.

As a result of this provision, our roads and bridges fall into disrepair while our teachers need to dig into their own pockets to pay for school supplies.

Proposition CC is asking voters to invest this money the state already collects on voter-approved priorities in three specific areas: transportation, higher education and K-12 education, to the tune of $264 million for roads and schools next year alone, and likely more the next year. We can do it with no new taxes and unprecedented transparency and accountability, with annual, independent audits so Coloradans can see exactly how the money is spent.

Voting “ye”s on CC is an investment in the long-term health of our public schools, with no new taxes. It won’t fix all our problems, but it’s a start.

Vote “yes” on Prop CC.

Elaine Gantz Berman

Former member, Colorado State Board of Education

Stephen Berman

Former president, American Academy of Pediatrics

Aspen