Parking for the peasantry

Positive responses to my suggestion of making valet parking available only to locals who qualify under Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority guidelines got me thinking about other possibilities.

Why shouldn’t self-parking in town require a permit issued under APCHA guidelines? Category 1 people could park for one hour, Category 2 two hours and so forth. Access to parks and trails, greens fees at the golf course, bus rides, rations of water and electricity provided by the Communist Aspen Utility Department. All these could be regulated according to APCHA category. A guard station could be installed on Castle Creek Bridge (while it’s still standing) to limit use to APCHA-qualified locals.

Come on, commie council. Get after it.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen