Park needs a poop patroller

The fickle lady spring has arrived. Crown Mountain Park is teeming with mothers pushing strollers, seniors walking, soccer games, baseball practice, kites, the Blue Lake school kids. And then there's the group of people who refuse to collect their pup's doggie logs. Those morsels are all over the playing fields. Disgusting! It's a display of complete lack of respect and consideration for others, a total disregard for the park signage, but most clearly it's a manifestation of arrogance.

The park board should consider adding a staff person at a reasonable salary to work 8 to 9 months a year. A poop cop. Someone that's fair yet solid enough to endure serious verbal abuse, and actual authority to write citations that carry an established, strong tariff. The county also must commit to fiercely endorse poop policy when challenges and threats are presented.

Properly administered and enforced, the bounty to the park's district would be substantial. Every year, like an annuity. There wouldn't be need for a tax as proposed and argued this day. The result would be a cleaner park and contributions from the guilty substantial enough to fund maintenance.

Walk the playing fields and count the money. This is no joke.

Richard Sierzant

Carbondale