Parallels between Trump, Clarence Thomas
President Trump’s impeachment and the bushwhacking of Justice Thomas during his confirmation hearing are identical phenomena. In neither case was it about anything Trump or Thomas had done; it was about the threat they pose to the cozy and profitable racket that the political establishment of both parties enjoys and will do anything to perpetuate.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.