Out-of-staters should take care of their own
I do not understand why people think it’s acceptable to live here for six months and one day in order to gain residency.
We sacrificed three months of our lives to ensure that this town was safe and now people from Texas, Florida, and California, which all are hot spots of the virus, have decided that instead of helping their own community they could just fly their private jet in and buy a new house.
If my community was ravaged by a pandemic (which it wasn’t because we took it seriously), I would stay here and not try and help and escape to another person’s town to pretend like their are no issues in my hometown.
Christopher McAuliff
Aspen
