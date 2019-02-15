Our Kenyan friends need Aspen’s help

Your prayers are appreciated for success in the upcoming drilling of another clean water well in Kenya. We're leaving March 1 and taking used laptops from our valley to primary schools in Sotik. Please call or email us at 970-429-8797 or 817-925-9272 or leemulcahyphd@gmail.com if you'd like to donate one. http://www.africawaterwells.org

Lee and Sandy Mulcahy

Aspen