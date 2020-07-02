OrthoAspen team is better fit for our community
OrthoAspen team is better fit for our community
Orthopedic procedures represent a surprisingly large percentage of all health care expenses in the U.S. and are a significant source of revenue for Aspen Valley Hospital.
Recently, The Steadman Clinic decided to establish a satellite office at Willits. That fact clearly resonated with the number crunchers at Aspen Valley Hospital, since it inevitably meant serious competition for orthopedic revenues.
Steadman’s expansion meant that AVH could no longer support the long-time economic model of OrthoAspen, while losing potential patients to a nearby Steadman competitor.
My experience with the spinal staff at Steadman in Vail was the opposite of my experience at OrthoAspen. My appointment was three hours later than scheduled. I was then evaluated by an assistant, resulting in more delays. The spinal specialist finally appeared with several medical interns in tow. Clearly, the spinal doctor was eminently qualified; however, I felt like I was in a medical factory versus a doctor’s office with personal care.
Support Local Journalism
In my visits to OrthoAspen concerning my spine, knees or neck, my doctors were always on time and gave excellent advice and treatment on a much more personal level.
This development should be of serious concern to all Aspen/Snowmass residents and tourists needing orthopedic treatment. This development is not about you receiving better care, as Dave Ressler would have you believe (“a win-win opportunity”). This development sadly is all about the money.
Robert Morris
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User