Order restored on 82

I noticed the “no carpool” signs on Highway 82. So, phase two to reopening means we now treat Highway 82 as all other highways in the nation! Drive right. Pass left. No HOV B.S.!

Enjoy the ride.

John Norman

Carbondale

