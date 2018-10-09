Option A makes the most sense for city offices

I hope that the new city offices are built right across the street from City Hall. It makes sense to just have to walk across the street if I need to go from City Hall to city offices instead of having to walk two blocks across Main Street with a stoplight between.

Please vote for Option A on Question 2D. Instead of a 10-minute walk roundtrip to get between city offices on Galena Plaza and City Hall, it would only be a two minute walk across the street from City Hall to city offices at 517 Hopkins Ave.

Option A on Question 2D is a smart way to save time, especially in the winter when the sidewalks are icy and dangerous.

Vivki Langsam

Snowmass