Open Independence Pass to cars only

Why could Independence Pass not stay open for automobiles only? Post a state trooper or local law enforcement officer on both sides of the pass 24/7. Have them turn around misguided semitrailer drivers at the round-a-bout and Twin Lakes pump station parking lot. Let the under-35-foot vehicles proceed.

The total closure is sending more vehicles to seek alternative routes causing more unnecessary congestion on those roads. For Eagle, Google Maps is recommending the Sylvan Lake road past Reudi Reservoir. To get to Leadville, Google Maps suggest a nice scenic drive over Hagerman Pass! Lots of people don’t know what those roads are like! Poop could hit the fan.

Now, more than ever, valley residents — safer at home! What a total feces festival 2020 is turning out to be!

Safe travels and slow down; 15 to 20 mph over the limit is too much!

John Norman

Carbondale