Open house on Lift 1A corridor

As the developers of Lift One Lodge and Gorsuch Haus, we invite the community to the Lift One Corridor Open House from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday evening at the Limelight Hotel in Aspen. There will be a presentation by our teams and Aspen Skiing Co. at 5:45 p.m. The Aspen Historical Society also will be at the open house to talk about the ski history museum and answer questions.

The Lift One Corridor Plan is a remarkable collaboration that opens up a ski and lift corridor that brings Lift 1A to the site of the original Lift 1. This vision includes showcasing Aspen's skiing history with historic preservation of Lift 1 and conversion of the Skiers Chalet Lodge to the Aspen Ski History Museum, the reopening of Skiers Chalet Steakhouse as a restaurant, two new lodges with restaurants and patio spaces and the enhancement of three parks: Lift One Park, Willoughby Park and the future Dolinsek Gardens.

Our vision for the revitalization of the Lift 1A corridor is an opportunity for Aspen that we encourage everyone to see and be a part of. We hope to see you there.

Jeff Gorsuch and Michael Brown

Aspen