Open Aspen schools for everyone’s sake

Dear honorable mayor, council people, and commissioners:

I want to thank you again for diligently coming up with a quick and rational decision to reopen Independence Pass. You understood the problem of keeping vehicles longer than 35 feet from driving over, by posting the Colorado Department of Transportation at either side to turn them around.

Now, we really need you to come together for an intelligent solution to get our kids back in school. Somehow, our police, sheriff, deputies, all medical personnel, firefighters, grocery store workers, restaurant staff, etc., show up for work every single day whether inside or outside — to help us basically in sickness or health. And, you know that every school without a teacher union has opened for our kids.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now has statistics after six months of illness which clearly shows over 98% of the deaths were the elderly. We know now we must protect the vulnerable which includes those with comorbidities.

We also know that children must be in school for a multitude of reasons. Working parents are frantic knowing they must work to pay their bills, but feel completely inadequate to properly teach reading, writing, arithmetic, etc. If our locals feel vulnerable, then protect yourself. Please stop punishing the kids.

Maybe you have the legal team prepare a release of liability for you and the schools-parents can make the decision to sign to get their children back in classes. Teachers can choose to work in class with students or teach remotely. The original purpose to shut down was to not overrun the hospitals. You have all done a great job; now we must concentrate on the lives of our kids. You know what to do.

Lorrie B. Winnerman

Aspen