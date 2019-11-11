One bullet is all it takes

A friend of mine takes target practice with an assault rifle. I don’t get that. One .22 caliber bullet right in the middle of the bull’s eye should assuage his male ego. Obliterating the target with multiple rounds seems excessive to me.

I have a cousin who hunts elk with one cartridge in his 30-06. He always fills his tag. He wouldn’t dream of pursuing his prey with an automatic or semiautomatic weapon with a high-capacity magazine. That makes him a sharpshooter, a hunter, and a sportsman.

Fred Malo Jr.

Carbondale