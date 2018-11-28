 Once a fun Aspen bar, now a sterile bank | AspenTimes.com

Once a fun Aspen bar, now a sterile bank

Survivors of the '70s in Aspen remember the Paragon as the geographical center of Aspen's party scene. A bar and disco that were the site of innumerable hookups, countless drug deals and dancing till 2 a.m. in your ski boots. Now the place is going to be … a bank.

The transformation of Aspen is complete.

Marina Rainer

Aspen

