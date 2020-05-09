On 5G and health, the science is clear

A recent letter to the editor, “5G will harm Aspen’s health,” shares misinformation about 5G and health. Here are the facts.

First, there are no known health risks from radio-frequency energy at the low levels approved for use in wireless networks and mobile phones, according to the consensus of the international scientific community. This includes the expert opinion of the WHO, the American Cancer Society, the NIH, the FDA and many other institutions.

Second, the assertion that 5G frequencies have not been studied is a myth. Radio frequencies used by 5G are not new. There have been dozens and dozens of studies and reviews focused on the effects of these 5G frequencies going back decades.

Third, 5G signals are weaker — not stronger — than earlier wireless technologies when it comes to “path loss,” the weakening of the signal as it travels through the air.

Finally, the FCC regulates radio-frequency emissions, including from 5G devices and equipment, and has adopted rules based on the recommendations of expert scientific organizations that have reviewed thousands of papers on radio-frequencies, including 5G.

Last year, after a six-year review of expert studies from around the world, the FCC confirmed that “no scientific evidence establishes a causal link between wireless device use and cancer or other illnesses.” And in February, the FDA concluded, in a comprehensive review of the scientific literature between 2008 and 2018, that “the available epidemiological and cancer incidence data continues to support the agency’s determination that there are no quantifiable adverse health effects in humans caused by exposures at or under the current cellphone exposure limits.”

More information is available from the FCC, FDA, numerous other national and international institutions, and wirelesshealthfacts.com.

Nick Ludlum

Washington, D.C.