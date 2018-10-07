Olen Lund mailers raise questions

As a registered Republican, I have gotten nine different "Olen Lund for State Senate" mailers to persuade me to vote for Lund. There are many statements in these mailers which bring up just as many questions. Such as:

1. Why would Lund, a non-politician, be supported by 3 different "dark money" large business PACs, all with Denver addresses? — Americans for Prosperity, Colorado Economic Leadership Fund, Business Opportunity Fund IEC.

2. One statement made is "We can count on Olen to stand up against the special interests in Denver." My question to you is, "How can we count on Olen to stand up when he is being supported by three "dark money" PACs all with Denver addresses?"

3. Here is another example of a Denver-based PAC supporting Olen. "Local leaders agree Olen Lund has the right stuff to fight for western CO." Note in really small print the mailer states "First Edition" from Rural Colorado News, and a web search shows that RCN doesn't exist.

4. Another statement "Olen is NOT a politician." Lund was a Delta County Commissioner from 2004 to 2012. I have to ask, what is a term-limited county commissioner if not a politician?

5. "Olen has experience working with both sides of the aisle to get results…" Where did Olen get experience working with both sides of the aisle? It wasn't when he was a county commissioner working with two other Republican commissioners.

In these mailers, Lund vows to use his experience in local government to fight for the senate district's rural values at "a state capitol dominated by the Denver-Boulder crowd." Gee, that is exactly what Kerry Donovan has been doing very successfully for us in District 5 since she won the last election. Kerry has established relationships in the Senate and the House. She is on the Agriculture, Natural Resources, & Energy Committee, which is extremely important to District 5. She is also on the Local Government Committee and on the Legislative Council. Why would I want to change from an established, proven, successful senator that has demonstrated supporting rural western Colorado?

Mike Drake

Paonia