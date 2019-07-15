Old skis, boards welcome at Buttermilk this week

Attention Roaring Fork Valley (and I-70 valley) ski and snowboard enthusiasts:

Want to get rid of those old skis or snowboards taking up vital storage space, but you don’t want to throw them into the landfill? Or have you not used them in years, even though you think one day you may, but never do?

Give A Flake and recycle them at the Buttermilk Ski Area parking lot this week. We don’t care if they have bindings, are older than dirt, tails are broken or whatever! Coloradoskichairs.com will take them to Manitou Springs and make awesome chairs, tables, coat racks, wall décor, shot skis, and anything else you can imagine. Check out their website.

Drop off skis and snowboards in the White Ford F350 box truck in the Buttermilk parking lot Tuesday until July 22 at 5 p.m.

Thanks for Giving A Flake, and have a great summer. Maybe ride your bike or hike to pass the time till opening day of 2019-20 ski season.

John Norman

Tune manager for Aspen Skiing Co.