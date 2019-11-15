Officeholders’ priorities out of whack

The Commie County commissioners honestly believe that despoiling 35 acres of wilderness near Woody Creek can compensate for thousands of Chinese and Indian coal-fired power plants. Trumpeting tired virtue-signaling claims, like, “millions of plants and animals will go extinct” if we don’t build this solar farm, the CCCs reconfirm their detachment from reality.

Meanwhile, drivers trying to get in and out of Aspen to make a living, or just enjoy life, are burdened with a “D” grade roundabout and a 58-year-old bridge that could be shut down any day.

These are the priorities or our CCCs.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen