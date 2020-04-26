“Notions and Potions”
Do you remember the story
Of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde
Where Robert Lewis Stevenson writes
We have an evil self, inside
Now there’s a modern version
And we see it every single day
When the President takes the briefing stage
And pushes science from his way
Yes, now there’s Mr. Trump
And the dangerous Dr. D. Nyde
Who says to kill the COVID virus
Injecting Clorox should be tried
Oh, truth is stranger than fiction
And gets more frightening every day
When the President makes up science
And people believe the things he’ll say
But a potion made of Clorox
Or ultraviolet pushed inside
Are but a fool’s dangerous theories
And never should be tried
The best way to kill the virus
Is not to kill yourself
So please leave the disinfectants
Stored high on a hidden shelf
And know the threat will go away
This fall without injection
When the dangerous Dr. D. Nyde
Is removed in the election
Greg Lewis
Woody Creek
