I’m following lame, depressing, useless news such as coronavirus, Dow Jones and Democrat primaries and then I read the Aspen High dance team is going to nationals in Orlando. Are you kidding me? Micro high school in Aspen is sending their dance team to nationals! That is crazy.

Have fun team and go for it. Tell us all what we can do to help.

R. A. Winn

El Jebel