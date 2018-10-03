Nostalgia of train tales

A wonderful article by Tim Willoughby! ("Caboose — an end of a train and the start of adventure," Sept. 9, The Aspen Times) It brought back memories of Aspen in the '40s. I was the telegraph boy for Dave Maltsburger, the D&RG agent. Tom McNulty was the engineer for Engine 1028 and he would let me ride the cab of the locomotive when they made trips over to the south side of Aspen. Those were wonderful times in Aspen that we both cherish! Thanks, Tim, for the memories!

Jim Markalunas

Aspen