Nonprofit group Pathfinders hosting 5K Saturday

We are hosting the Spread the Love 5K Run/Walk this Saturday at 8 a.m. with the start and finish at Rio Grande Park in Aspen. Whether you are a visitor to our valley or a local, we want to encourage you to participate in the race as a means of helping us broaden our reach of supporters and spread awareness about our services.

Pathfinders honors a unique mission, providing low cost professional counseling and volunteer services for those dealing with cancer and other serious illnesses as well as grief and loss. The services offered by Pathfinders fulfill a demand that no other organization in our valley has been able to successfully provide.

Don’t miss the chance to enjoy a beautiful morning run or walk while supporting a wonderful and cherished local nonprofit. To sign up for the race please go to: http://www.pathfindersforyou.org.

We are still in need of volunteers for the day of the race. If you are interested in volunteering, please email Jessie Osher at josher@g.clemson.edu.

We hope to see you July 20.

Allison Daily

Executive director, Pathfinders