Nobody wins in the blame game
I would love to see the hatred and those conveying these messages grow up and cease. This is not the time to encourage more division within our country.
Really … you want me to believe everything we are experiencing here and globally is the result of one individual? I am not buying it.
Ruthie Hostetler
Aspen
