No place like home

We have one last chance to glance at the Aspen we once knew and loved before it gets wiped away by the diktats of Emperor-Mayor Steve Skadron. The meter maids who gently patrol the streets of the West End still have their classic aspen-leaf logo on the sides of their modest vehicles, leaves which are happy and fat, leaves which sport a gracefully turned stem as if to show how aspen leaves shimmer in the summer breeze to remind us of the richness of the natural beauty that surrounds us.

This lovely classic logo may soon be flattened like Mr. Bill on "Saturday Night Live" by Sluggo Skadron. Soon all of Aspen may be symbolized by Skadron's inferior brand of socialist nothingness if we don't put an end to Skadron's reckless reign.

Skadron's quest to turn Aspen into a monolithic dystopia over the will of Aspen's voters and guests brings to mind the heroic climax of "The Wizard of Oz," when Dorothy, the Cowardly Lion, the Tin Man and the Scarecrow muster the courage to storm the castle of the Wicked Witch of the West to wrestle away the wicked witch's broom and end the witch's evil reign. Dorothy and her quirky mates summon the courage to infiltrate the witch's castle guards as the guards chanted "Oh we love, no one" as if Dorothy would face any evil if she is armed with the age-old adage, "love conquers all."

LIke Dorothy and her stalwart mates, we must dash cold water on Emperor Skadron and see him melt into the floor of his high tower of megalomania. Let's stop Skadron before his ill-conceived deeds must be undone by his successor. Let's stop Skadron now.

John Hornblower

Aspen