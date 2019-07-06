No place for politics in Aspen Fourth parade

Molly Mix is right (“Shame on you, Planned Parenthood,” letters, July 3, The Aspen Times). Planned Parenthood, a highly charged political entity, has no place in a Fourth of July parade. July 4 is to celebrate our nation’s birthday and to bring citizens together for fun, family, food and patriotism. It is a time of remembrances of our country.

The Pitkin County Democrats’ float had a theme of encouraging people to vote. The Pitkin County Republicans’ float had a theme of encouraging people to say the Pledge of Allegiance. Both floats were inclusive of all. Let’s follow their example and keep our parade for all.

Anne Baker

Basalt