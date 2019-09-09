No namaste for you

Can anybody tell me just what is so important about getting to your yoga class on time? Maybe if you yoga people got out of bed a little earlier, you might not have to speed in the residential area just so you can get to your yooooooga class on time.

Maybe you need to skip the yoga and take a class in time management. And while you are at it, put your yappy little mutt in the back of the car instead of on your lap. You might not make it home to your babies.

Jim Wingers

Aspen