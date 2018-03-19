No more NRA money in Colorado

I call upon our members of Congress, Rep. Scott Tipton and Sens. Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner, to immediately cease accepting contributions from the National Rifle Association.

According to polls, a majority of Americans think gun laws should be more strict, and very large majorities agree with specific policies such as closing the gun-show loophole and banning assault-style weapons. Yet Congress can't even muster the votes to ban bump stocks.

The NRA isn't the only culprit, but its campaign contributions are a corrupting influence. Our elected officials should not want to be tainted by it. They must publicly renounce it, or else face the wrath of voters.

Dave Reed

Carbondale