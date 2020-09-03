No Friday night lights for Aspen fans
I’m very sorry to inform all Aspen High School football, tennis, soccer and volleyball fans that due to COVID-19, no spectators are allowed at the games.
Volleyball, soccer and football have been moved to the spring, along with lacrosse, under guidelines set by Colorado High School Athletic Association.
Let’s talk football! Current state guidelines — 12.5 players on varsity team. Capacity limits won’t allow for cheer/dance, bands or fans once you add chain crews, clock operators, etc. We are advocating for a better experience for our students and fans!
I will keep everyone posted on games in the future. Once a Skier, always a Skier.
Lauren Jackson
Carbondale
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User