No Friday night lights for Aspen fans

I’m very sorry to inform all Aspen High School football, tennis, soccer and volleyball fans that due to COVID-19, no spectators are allowed at the games.

Volleyball, soccer and football have been moved to the spring, along with lacrosse, under guidelines set by Colorado High School Athletic Association.

Let’s talk football! Current state guidelines — 12.5 players on varsity team. Capacity limits won’t allow for cheer/dance, bands or fans once you add chain crews, clock operators, etc. We are advocating for a better experience for our students and fans!

I will keep everyone posted on games in the future. Once a Skier, always a Skier.

Lauren Jackson

Carbondale