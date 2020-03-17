No donations to Thrift Shop

Dear Thrift Shop supporters,

We extend heartfelt expressions of gratitude to those who are respecting our request to cease donations while the shop is closed. To protect the health of our volunteers, no one is permitted to be in the shop; consequently, we don’t have the ability to process incoming items. We all look forward to the day when life returns to normal and we are back in business.

Thank you again for your patience and cooperation.

The ladies of the Aspen Thrift Shop