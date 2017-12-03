NIMBYism rears its head, again

I just read your page 3 article on Dec. 1 about a proposed housing development near the Catherine Store ("New housing development near Catherine Store possible"). It's not clear from the article who this development might serve. But the reaction from the neighborhood has been swift.

As is the Aspen paradigm, the immediate reaction is, "Great, but not in my neighborhood." You would like to see affordable housing for the workers who serve you, housing for the families who have great jobs in the community, but rents are going to force them to leave. Is this OK with all of you? It seems so.

Pascal Bonavito

Bradenton, Florida