Nickell for Aspen schools

Jonathan Nickell is the best person for the Aspen school board. He is:

• Dedicated to the teachers

• Brings issues to the forefront

• Finds out the facts

• Calm, reasonable and level-headed

• Doesn’t fly by the seat of his pants

• Well educated

Jonathan’s experience speaks for itself:

• Was a successful school board member (not in Aspen)

• Hired a well-regarded superintendent (not in Aspen)

• Served 15 years on non-school boards

We need Jonathan to finally help the board rid of policy governance, where the superintendent is their only employee, and help establish a warm, welcoming environment for all.

Ruth Harrison

Aspen