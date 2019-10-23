Nickell for Aspen schools
Jonathan Nickell is the best person for the Aspen school board. He is:
• Dedicated to the teachers
• Brings issues to the forefront
• Finds out the facts
• Calm, reasonable and level-headed
• Doesn’t fly by the seat of his pants
• Well educated
Jonathan’s experience speaks for itself:
• Was a successful school board member (not in Aspen)
• Hired a well-regarded superintendent (not in Aspen)
• Served 15 years on non-school boards
We need Jonathan to finally help the board rid of policy governance, where the superintendent is their only employee, and help establish a warm, welcoming environment for all.
Ruth Harrison
Aspen
