Nickell committed to Aspen schools

I am writing to endorse Jonathan Nickell for the Aspen School board. During my time working at Aspen schools and as treasurer of the Aspen Education Association, Jonthan was a strong advocate for teachers and committed to helping address issues were important to us. He understood the need for Aspen to continue to strive to do better for its teachers and staff. We took great strides to make ASD a great place to work and attract and retain the best educators for our community.

Jonathan volunteered his time as a member of the District Accountability Committee, recommending improving the work climate for our schools, teachers and staff. He spent the time to listen to our concerns and promote issues important to teachers like increasing salaries to compete for highly-qualified teachers. His commitment did not stop there; he also volunteered his time prior to our annual negotiations with the school district, sharing information about school spending and negotiation strategy to help assure we were prepared and had the right people in the room.

It is important to make sure that Aspen School District has the most experienced and qualified leaders on the school board who have demonstrated their commitment to our schools to continue on its path to success. Jonathan Nickell has shown he will be one of those leaders.

Evan OBranovic

Traverse City, Michigan