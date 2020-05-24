Nice job, Aspen Skiing

A spectacular spring has sprung in Aspen! I hope everyone living, working and visiting in our area is enjoying the natural beauty and staying safe and healthy, in particular practicing physical distancing and wearing masks as recommended and required by local health order. When we cover these important safety aspects, it shows fundamental respect for others.

As we gradually re-open our community and resort and get set to launch into a beautiful yet uncertain summer, I wanted to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Aspen Skiing Co. As residents, we were so blessed to be able to safely access our four awesome ski areas for fantastic spring powder skiing. We even enjoyed some groomed runs as well; bonus! Although there was a possibility we’d re-open for skiing, this (access) primarily served as a very thoughtful gift for local powder hounds, including me and my dogs. Skinning up and earning turns was more essential than ever to nurture mind, body and spirit. Thankfully, we have passionate skiers who love to earn turns running our skiing company (not some soulless corporate giant). Now that you’re on a roll, can you bring back the Highlander Pass for local powder hounds that are only interested in skiing and riding the locals’ mountain?

Thanks again for the sweet spring turns, Aspen Skiing Co.! They served as salve for the soul.

Erik Skarvan

