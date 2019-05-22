News bird-feeders can use

My group and I have recently been conducting a science experiment that tests which color seed birds are more attracted to, light blue, lime green, or red. After testing our question for seven days we discovered that the birds were more attracted to the lime green seed. We were hoping that The Aspen Times would be willing to put out this information in next weeks or this week’s paper. We believe that it is very important for people to get this information because if they are able to receive this information then birds will feel more welcomed in our neighborhoods, town, and cities. Thank you for considering to publish this in your paper.

Storey Tramm

Seventh grade, Basalt Middle School