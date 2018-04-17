Newman’s source is unclear

I find it very interesting that George Newman sourced his letter "Mill levy unclear" from the one Crown Mountain Park board member, Katie Schwoerer, who has missed more Crown Mountain board meetings in her four-year term than any board member I know of in the 11 years I have been attending the Crown Mountain board meetings. Maybe that is why it is unclear. Yes, I have been attending three years as a Friends of Crown Mountain member and eight years as an elected board member of Crown Mountain.

If Schwoerer had attended the meeting where the major consulting firms provided the Crown Mountain board the input for the solutions to their financial problem, I believe she would not have voted against it. Schwoerer's only contribution to the financial problems at Crown Mountain was Pizza Gate — where she totally objected to the purchase of a pizza lunch for the summer workers.

George, I am sure you understand the Gallagher Amendment and it's ramifications to Crown Mountain Park's financial situation. If not, call me and we can discuss it. Bottom line is that under the Gallagher Amendment you would have to adjust your lifestyle to your 2003 income, which will decrease each and ever year. Try it!

Ted Bristol

Missouri Heights