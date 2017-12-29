New year’s resolution: invest in a solar garden
December 29, 2017
If you're feeling frustrated about the lack of snow and warm temperatures during the holidays, do something about it.
Please explore roofless solar energy in your home. Contact the knowledgeable folks at our own, local Clean Energy Collective. The experts there will help you offset your entire electric bill at home with solar panels. Invest in their offsite, solar garden and become part of the solar revolution.
Visit their website at http://www.cleanenergycollective.com
or call them at 844-232-7253
Reduce your carbon footprint now. Your action makes a difference!
Sue Mozian
Basalt
