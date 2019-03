I am the mother of three young boys, ages 13, 11 and 7. They all learned to ski in Aspen and have been coming here every year since they were born. They all started on skis at age 3. Skiing is in their souls.

While I don't live in Aspen, I own a home here, and have been here every year since the turn of the millennium. My first visit was when my then boyfriend, and now husband (Aaron Brown) showed me what he loved most — Aspen and skiing. Aspen has been his winter and summer home since 1977.

I skied Aztec and Norway last week with my middle son (Jojo). We rode Lift 1A after our run. On the lift, Jojo remarked that it was the "scariest" lift he'd ever been on.

For better or worse, our children have grown up with safety bars on ski lifts. Safety bars give mothers the confidence in sending their pre-teen and early teen children out skiing on their own. While there are many, many benefits of the Lift One corridor plan, as a mother of hard skiing, somewhat wild boys, one feature that I really love is the new lift — our kids can take the free bus to Rubey Park from our home on Cemetery Lane, load right at Dean Street and ski a really special side of Aspen Mountain over and over again, the way generations have before them, without fear or insecurity.

Maud Brown

Scarsdale, New York and Aspen