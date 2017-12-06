New donation rules at Aspen Thrift Shop

After more than half a century of giving back to our community through grants and scholarships, the Aspen Thrift Shop is reaching out to ask for your cooperation with our new policy on accepting donations.

Donations will gratefully be accepted at the shop, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (back alley drop-off). After these hours the gate will be closed. We ask that you respect this closure.

Please do not leave donations outside of the gate as it disrupts traffic in the alley and often ruins your donations from weather exposure. Special arrangements may be made if these hours cannot work for you by emailing us at info@aspenthriftshop.org. Our website, http://www.AspenThriftShop.org, details what we do and do not accept under the "donate" tab.

We also ask you for clean and resalable items — we can't sell trash. Our costs continue to escalate on removal of unsellable donations despite our best efforts to manage various programs to sort, recycle and remove these items. Trash service and removal to other locations is expensive. These same funds could be better used fulfilling our mission of making grants to local nonprofits and awarding scholarships to high school graduates.

There is no way we can begin to acknowledge the gratitude we have for our donors — not only individuals but also retail stores and local companies that donate merchandise generously each year. We also want to thank our volunteers who offer their energy, time, and dedication to the valley by taking on this ambitious job. All of you are what makes us unique.

Our new policy is effective now. We need your help. Let's make this program work together. It takes all of us to keep the Aspen Thrift Shop manageable and able to continue for the future of people who need our support.

Thank you and happy holidays.

Karen Ryman

Volunteer, Aspen Thrift Shop