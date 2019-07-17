New city building but what about parking?

The city is wrapping up a Transportation Impact Analysis for the new city offices, which should reveal the project’s true impact on the Rio Grande public parking garage.

The 37,500-square-foot development — which will include our main visitor center, a 122-seat lecture hall, and office space — filled with employees and designed with the goal of “more efficiently serving residents and customers” has no dedicated parking.

It’s hard to imagine how the project won’t impact the already-full parking garage, but stay tuned for the results of the analysis.

Peter Grenney

Aspen