Neither option is the best option

I see that Eagle County Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney on squirm night defended her "yes" vote on the Tree Farm development by claiming public opinion was split on the issue.

I could swear Jeanne was in the room when scores of people showed up to voice their opposition and only a handful supported it.

Just like your vote, your comments are an insult to the majority of Eagle County residents that live in the midvalley.

McQueeney does not deserve to be re-elected as Eagle County commissioner.

Unfortunately, her challenger Jackie Cartier thinks the Tree Farm is an "amazing project" and if given the chance said she would have voted also voted for it.

Hey Jackie, can you please explain to all of us how adding a thousand more people and hundreds more vehicles to an already over congested area is amazing. Can't wait to hear your explanation.

Jackie also will never get my vote.

So isn't it great we have two candidates to choose from who are both pro-development, pro-overpopulation and pro-congestion?

Please join me in support of my write-in candidate Cheetah the Chimpanzee. Cheetah's campaign slogan is "No more monkey business in Eagle County government!"

There is no way he could be worse than our two choices on the ballet.

Tom OKeefe

Midvalley