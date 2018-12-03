Needless meddling by Aspen city leaders

After reading Rick Carroll's article in The Aspen Times on Wednesday ("Aspen eyes mandatory training for budtenders"), I have come to the conclusion that the Valley Marijuana Council, the Liquor Licensing Authority and all other city leaders need extensive training on "how to quit meddling in the affairs of the citizens of Aspen."

I don't use weed or booze, but I despise a bunch of city idiots that want to run my life. The city leaders need to run their garbage back in the hangar.

James A. Wingers

Aspen