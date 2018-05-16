 Need Jewish voices to be heard | AspenTimes.com

Need Jewish voices to be heard

Where are the social justice Jewish warriors? I wonder when I will read a column by a thoughtful rabbi or educated, worldly Jew condemning Israeli slaughter of Palestinians. These conscious, morally upright men and women of Yehudah exist, but their voices are silenced and distant. Bring back the prophets and their wrath!

Sean Elias

Glenwood Springs